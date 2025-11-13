Prediction Surfaces About How Browns Will Close Out 2025

To say that the Cleveland Browns have gotten off to a disappointing start to the season would be a huge understatement. However, there should still be time to turn things around and at least come closer to playoff contention.

However, Ali Bhanpuri of NFL.com doesn’t see that happening right now. If anything, he believes the Browns will finish the season in the same way they started it. In his latest column, he predicted that the Browns would finish the season with a 4-13 record.

A Grim Forecast For Cleveland’s Finish This Year

Truth be told, it’s hard to even try to convince anyone of a different outcome. The Browns are keeping the same coaching staff for the remainder of the season, or so it seems, and they didn’t make any additions at the trade deadline, so why would anything be different at all?

Tickets to watch the Browns play the Ravens in Cleveland are as low as $6. It's the cheapest NFL ticket all season on TickPick. pic.twitter.com/tPQHRMKv9S — Front Office Sports (@FOS) November 13, 2025

Of course, the schedule will be somewhat more forgiving, but this team just lost to the New York Jets, fresh off a bye week. The same Jets team that had just traded away its two best defensive players.

The Browns still have multiple divisional contests ahead of them, and while they can always pull off an upset in those scenarios, the odds don’t seem to be in their favor. The Browns will most likely approach the rest of the season as a developmental one.

They will continue to let the rookies grow through their mistakes, and that’s not necessarily a bad thing. As for winning some more football games, that may not happen very often for Kevin Stefanski’s team.

While flashes of potential have been there this season with some of the players on the roster, the Browns’ outcome this season will likely hinge on how quickly the younger talent adapts to the NFL’s pace and pressure.

