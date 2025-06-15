Pro Golfer Admits That He’s A Browns Fan

It’s not often easy being a Cleveland Browns fan, especially last season when they went 3-14 and started four quarterbacks once again.

However, there is something special about rooting for a team with this kind of history, and even though there hasn’t been a ton of winning in that history, the culture and the passion make it one of the most devoted and loyal fan bases you’ll find anywhere.

Being a Browns fan builds character, and Browns Nation is welcoming of everyone, including professional golfer Jason Day, who recently admitted during an interview at the U.S. Open that he is a fan.

He said “favorite.” We’ll take it. Don’t worry, Jason, you’ll have Browns colors sent your way soon. https://t.co/kLXJKhoCSz — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) June 14, 2025

Day was born and raised in Australia, but he, his wife, and five children reside in Ohio, likely because his wife is from Westerville, Ohio.

His wife, Ellie, is notorious for getting trampled by LeBron James while the two were sitting courtside for a Cleveland Cavaliers game back in 2015, so the Cleveland roots have been there for quite a while.

It’s unlikely Day grew up an NFL fan in Australia, so he probably came to America with a clean slate, which makes it even more admirable that he signed up to be a Browns fan since he had no direct ties to Cleveland.

Day is still in the mix at the U.S. Open, sitting in 21st place at +5 through three rounds, so he’ll need quite the Sunday to bring home the championship.

Unfortunately, nothing could make him know what it’s like to be a Browns fan more than failing to win on a Sunday.

NEXT:

Maxx Crosby Delivers Reality Check To Shedeur Sanders