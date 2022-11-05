Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Projecting The Outcome Of The Browns’ Final Games

Projecting The Outcome Of The Browns’ Final Games

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet on the field prior to the National Football League game between the Los Angeles Chargers and Cleveland Browns on October 14, 2018, at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, OH. Los Angeles defeated Cleveland 38-14.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

One could argue that the Cleveland Browns‘ bye week came at the perfect time.

With the trade deadline right after their Week 8 contest, there was time to adjust to roster additions and lost players.

But Andrew Berry sat on his expiring contracts and failed to bolster any of the team’s weaknesses.

And now fans wonder if the momentum from a stellar win over Cincinnati peters out before the next game.

Cleveland has one of the NFL’s most difficult schedules over the final 8 weeks.

And they’ll have to avoid the negative trends that preceded their latest victory if they want to make a playoff push.

Here is how we project the outcome of the Browns’ final 8 games.

 

Avoiding an AFC East Sweep

Cleveland hits the road for a pair of AFC East contests out of the bye.

With losses to the Jets and Patriots under their belt, it won’t be easy to avoid the sweep.

But in his young head-coaching career, Kevin Stefanski is a perfect 2-0 after an off week.

There was a bad weather snoozer against the Raiders, but he also had the team up 24-3 against the Ravens last year.

If the defense and Jacoby Brissett play like last week, a big lead won’t end in a nail-biter as that Baltimore game.

And even with the undefeated Tua Tagovailoa behind center, a win in Miami shouldn’t surprise many folks.

 

3 Tricky Games Decide Our Fate 

Tampa Bay is not the powerhouse we expected, and the Browns want a win in Jacoby Brissett’s last start.

But Tom Brady is still Tom Brady, so penciling in a home win is not the confident bet it could be.

Likewise, the Houston Texans play far tougher at home than away.

And emotions could play as big a role for their team as it will for Deshaun Watson in his first game back.

Stefanski and the Browns appear to have the Bengals’ number, and they round out 3 important games rolling into December.

Cleveland could be back at .500 and dueling with the Bengals for playoff position, and a sweep of these 3 games is possible.

 

Traps Line Up In Final Weeks

If Cleveland finds itself at 7-6 by Week 14, it could be a home favorite versus the Ravens.

And this is the biggest game left on the schedule, bolstered by a Deshaun Watson without rust and a home crowd.

With just one more division game on tap, this will go a long way in deciding the AFC North or a wild card chance.

But Cleveland has to be careful not to look past the final 3 weeks as they face 3 truly unpredictable opponents.

New Orleans and Washington have mixed some good games in between clunkers.

And Pittsburgh won’t have a reason to rest anybody in Week 17, either.

 

Final Verdict: Browns Roll

Anyone watching the 2022 NFL season won’t be surprised by anything between 0-8 and 8-0 from here on out.

But looking at games the team should win, and throwing in a few they could, has us optimistic.

Miami and the second Baltimore game would be key victories over playoff-caliber opponents.

Houston will be big underdogs, but rust on Watson and emotions from ex-teammates could derail expectations.

We still think Cleveland pulls that game out, along with the Tampa, Cincinnati, New Orleans, Washington, and Pittsburgh games.

And a split with Baltimore and Miami leaves the Cleveland Browns with a 10-7 record and a home wild card.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Cleveland Browns News

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/5/22)

6 hours ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns signals to teammates during the first half of a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Fans Have A Deshaun Watson Countdown In Place

19 hours ago

Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Nick Chubb Gets Massive Praise From His GM

20 hours ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/4/22)

1 day ago

Nick Chubb #24 and Michael Dunn #68 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a touchdown scored by Chubb during the first half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns Still Have A Massive Challenge To Overcome

2 days ago

Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on against the Baltimore Ravens in the second half at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

The Browns Continue To Own A Rival Head Coach

2 days ago

Isaiah Thomas #58 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

Isaiah Thomas Is A Browns Player To Watch This Season

2 days ago

The Cleveland Browns take the field before the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

3 Things The Browns Need To Fix During Their Bye Week

2 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/3/22)

2 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Stats Show How Myles Garrett Dominated Bengals

3 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns runs off the field prior to a preseason game against the Chicago Bears at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Browns GM Confirms Deshaun Watson's Status

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns runs the ball during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

NFL Insider Reveals Why Kareem Hunt Was In Trade Rumors

3 days ago

Kareem Hunt #27 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

What's Next For The Browns And Kareem Hunt?

3 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/2/22)

3 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns completes the catch for a touchdown during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Amari Cooper Comments On Trick Play That Went Wrong

4 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 and Sione Takitaki #44 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate after a defensive play during the second half of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Studs & Duds From The Browns Win Over The Bengals

4 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates after deflecting a pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Fans React To Browns' Win Vs Bengals

4 days ago

Cincinnati Bengals v Cleveland Browns

3 Things We Learned In Browns Win Over Bengals

4 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/1/22)

4 days ago

Donovan Peoples-Jones #11 of the Cleveland Browns misses a pass in the first quarter during a game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on November 28, 2021 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Matchups To Watch In Browns Vs Bengals

5 days ago

Harrison Bryant #88 of the Cleveland Browns is tackled by Jessie Bates III #30 of the Cincinnati Bengals during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Harrison Bryant Has A Chance To Excel In TE1 Role For Browns

5 days ago

Quarterback Jacoby Brissett #7 hands the ball off to running back Nick Chubb #24 of the Cleveland Browns in the second half against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on October 23, 2022 in Baltimore, Maryland.

3 Bold Predictions For Browns Vs. Bengals

5 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (10/31/22)

5 days ago

Joe Haden of the Cleveland Browns looks on from the crowd during a game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Quicken Loans Arena on October 30, 2014 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.

Joe Haden Has A Special Message For Browns Fans

6 days ago

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/5/22)

No more pages to load