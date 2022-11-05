Browns Nation News And Notes (11/5/22)

It is Saturday, November 5, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are quietly going through the paces of the bye-week routine.

In the meantime, Browns fans have more time on their hands so they participated in a poll question from FOX Sports.

Those funny, sad, and realistic responses headline the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. FOX Sports Posts An Innocent Question

Who knew the question, “What is the worst way to lose a game? would elicit so many responses from NFL fans and Browns fans in particular.

Browns fans with a sour memory of this season’s Jets game mentioned that one.

More than one fan commented that there were too many to choose from in Browns’ franchise history.

Too many choices for the #Browns tbh. — Mark (@ItsReallyMarkCM) November 4, 2022

The Browns have an extensive history of examples — Mark (@MarkdFL) November 4, 2022

Scott Roberts answered the question with a question.

“Watch any of the Browns games this year!!”

Watch any of the Browns games this year!! — Scott Roberts (@Rx4Pain) November 4, 2022

2. AFC North Standings Are Crowded

No one is out of contention in the AFC North after eight weeks of action.

Is this how you pictured the AFC North after week 8? #NFL pic.twitter.com/DAnou7M1jK — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) November 1, 2022

We won’t play out that “what could have been” scenario on close Browns games they dropped, including the Jets and Falcons.

This picture would look very different, but all is not lost.

And statistics from the past 15 years reveal that 86% of the time the AFC North champion wins at least 4 division games so the Browns are right in the thick of things using that scenario.

They played all AFC North opponents once and only lost to Baltimore.

#Browns Great article by Fred, who has been pounding this for weeks now. In the past 15 years, teams who win at least 4 division games end up winning the AFC North 86% of the time. Browns are currently 2-1

Ravens are 2-0

SteeLers are 1-1

BengaLs are 0-3 Critical stretch. https://t.co/fWglM5hlXA — Brissett Garrett Stefanski Era 🐶 (@MylesOffTheEdge) November 3, 2022

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

Make the most of the bye weekend because it is back at it on Monday for Week 10’s game against the Miami Dolphins in the Sunshine State.