Browns Nation News And Notes (11/5/22)

By

(Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

 

It is Saturday, November 5, 2022, and the Cleveland Browns are quietly going through the paces of the bye-week routine.

In the meantime, Browns fans have more time on their hands so they participated in a poll question from FOX Sports.

Those funny, sad, and realistic responses headline the Saturday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. FOX Sports Posts An Innocent Question

Who knew the question, “What is the worst way to lose a game? would elicit so many responses from NFL fans and Browns fans in particular.

Browns fans with a sour memory of this season’s Jets game mentioned that one.

More than one fan commented that there were too many to choose from in Browns’ franchise history.

Scott Roberts answered the question with a question.

“Watch any of the Browns games this year!!”

 

2. AFC North Standings Are Crowded

No one is out of contention in the AFC North after eight weeks of action.

We won’t play out that “what could have been” scenario on close Browns games they dropped, including the Jets and Falcons.

This picture would look very different, but all is not lost.

And statistics from the past 15 years reveal that 86% of the time the AFC North champion wins at least 4 division games so the Browns are right in the thick of things using that scenario.

They played all AFC North opponents once and only lost to Baltimore.

Happy Saturday Browns fans!

Make the most of the bye weekend because it is back at it on Monday for Week 10’s game against the Miami Dolphins in the Sunshine State.

