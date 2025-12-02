Quinshon Judkins Gets Nominated For Notable NFL Award

The NFL is filled with sensational rookies this year. The Rookie of the Week award is one of the most coveted due to the massive amount of new talent in the league.

This week, multiple big names are in contention for that prize, including Cleveland Browns rookie Quinshon Judkins.

Judkins has been a bright spot in the lacking Cleveland offense, and he could be on the verge of having one of his best weeks yet.

During Sunday’s loss to the 49ers, Judkins had 23 carries for 91 yards and caught three passes for 18 yards. He also had a two-point conversion.

You can vote for Judkins here: https://www.nfl.com/voting/rookies/

adding up the weekly noms! vote Q for RoW!! 🗳️: https://t.co/eRTbVesdkN pic.twitter.com/QxoAkGRNtA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 2, 2025

Judkins Remains A Bright Spot In An Otherwise Struggling Offense

Judkins has scored in all three of Cleveland’s wins this season, with just one of his seven touchdowns coming during a loss. His ability to gain tough yards despite a lot of defenses that are stacking the box is one of the best things about him, and he is currently building a stronger relationship with quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

So far this year, he has a team-high 758 yards with a rushing success rate of 43.4 percent.

With his team about to face the subpar Tennessee Titans, Judkins could be in for a big game.

The Browns are odds-on favorites to take down the 1-11 Titans, and a lot of their success will hinge on their ground game. Judkins will likely be called upon more often, but he should do well with the heavier workload.

Judkins has stood out among a weak offense that is looking for any hope for the future. But no matter who gets this award, Judkins could have a memorable game against the Titans.

NEXT:

Former Player Believes 2 Browns Rookies 'Cannot Coexist'