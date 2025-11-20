Quinshon Judkins Has Joined Historic Franchise Company

To say that the Cleveland Browns’ offense hasn’t been good this season would be a massive understatement. However, there has been a bright spot.

Rookie Quinshon Judkins has looked like a star in the making, even with diminished production in the past couple of weeks. According to Dan Murphy, the running back has joined historic franchise company.

“Quinshon Judkins leads all NFL rookies with 620 rushing yards this season. The only Browns rookie with more rushing yards through their first nine career games was Jim Brown in 1957 (769) when he won both MVP and Rookie of the Year,” Murphy wrote on X.

Judkins Shines Despite Offensive Struggles And QB Uncertainty

The fact that Judkins has done this despite missing Week 1 and barely playing in Week 2 only makes it more impressive. Also, he’s playing in a one-dimensional offense that hasn’t been able to get any momentum in the passing game.

With quarterback Dillon Gabriel failing to push the ball downfield, opposing defenses have been able to focus on stopping Judkins. Now, with Shedeur Sanders taking over as the starting QB, things might not be much better for the passing game, but he at least poses a slightly bigger vertical threat, so Judkins may find some more running lanes.

The Browns’ rookie class has been spectacular for the most part, except for the quarterbacks. Players like Judkins look like building blocks for the future, and it was about time the front office struck gold in the NFL Draft.

Judkins had some big shoes to fill after Nick Chubb’s departure. So far, he’s done an outstanding job of proving that he’s up for the task.

If Judkins continues to produce at this level, he could quickly become one of the league’s most feared young backs, and that would help stabilize an offense in transition.

