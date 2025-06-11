Quinshon Judkins Is Flashing Serious Potential In Camp

The Cleveland Browns faced a reality they hadn’t confronted in nearly a decade when Nick Chubb departed in free agency.

The void left by one of the franchise’s most beloved players demanded immediate attention from the front office.

Their answer came in the form of Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins, selected with the 36th overall pick in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The early returns on that investment appear promising. Judkins has been making his presence felt during mandatory minicamp sessions.

“Quinshon Judkins turning heads in team drills! The burst is real. The rookie is flashing serious playmaker vibes,” Browns Nation noted.

Recent minicamp footage captured Judkins breaking off an impressive run after taking a handoff from rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

The display offered a glimpse of what Cleveland hopes will become a reliable offensive weapon.

The Browns made their intentions clear by drafting two running backs this year, adding Tennessee’s Dylan Sampson alongside Judkins.

This strategy officially closed the book on Chubb’s remarkable tenure in Cleveland while placing considerable expectations on Judkins to fill those substantial shoes.

The 21-year-old brings impressive credentials to the task. His final season at Ohio State produced 1,060 rushing yards and 14 touchdowns.

Those numbers pale in comparison to his freshman campaign at Ole Miss, where he led the entire SEC with over 1,500 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns.

That breakout performance established him as one of college football’s most productive backs over three seasons.

Judkins won’t inherit the starting role immediately with veteran Jerome Ford still in the rotation.

However, his early practice performances suggest Cleveland may have found the player capable of carrying their ground game into the future.

