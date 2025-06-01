Quinshon Judkins’ Mother Had Hilarious Message About His Cooking Skills

Quinshon Judkins has had quite the year so far, as he followed up his 14-touchdown National Championship-winning season with Ohio State by being selected in the second round by the Cleveland Browns, who will give him the chance to stay in the state of Ohio and take over as the franchise RB1.

Browns fans will be hoping he can cook out of the backfield while taking over for Nick Chubb, but his mother recently expressed her concern with a different kind of cooking.

Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot shared a video of Judkins making pasta at Rooks to Cooks at Baldwin Wallace University, which is a yearly event where the Browns take the rookies down the road to the nearby college to learn some basic life skills, such as cooking, though Momma Judkins thinks her son could use a bit more work in the kitchen.

“When we come to visit, don’t be acting like you don’t know how to cook.”

When we come to visit, don't be acting like you don't know how to cook😂 @quinshon_ https://t.co/r2VDoId0jt — Momma "T" (@TevaJudkins) May 30, 2025

Judkins’ pasta looks like it could use a bit more sauce, cheese, and herbs, but it’s a good start for the rookie.

He also shouldn’t be eating too much pasta anyway since he’ll likely be relied upon to be the new bellcow out of this backfield, and he needs to maintain that patented speed.

Judkins paired with TreVeyon Henderson to form one of the most explosive backfields in college football last season, and Browns fans will be hoping he can do the same with fellow rookie Dylan Sampson, who also put up gaudy numbers at Tennessee and profiles very well on paper next to Judkins with complementary skill sets.

After averaging a league-worst 15.2 points per game last year, it will be fun to watch Judkins cook in a few months.

Hopefully his cooking on the fields makes his mom prouder than the pasta he made.

