Josh Cribbs’ Wife Still Fuming At Former Steelers Star

The Pittsburgh Steelers have tormented the Cleveland Browns for the majority of Cleveland’s franchise history with an 82-64-1 all-time record against their AFC North rivals.

Things were particularly bleak during Ben Roethlisberger’s tenure with Pittsburgh, though it was one of Roethlisberger’s teammates that Josh Cribbs’ wife still has a problem with.

During a recent episode of The Return With Josh & Maria Cribbs, Maria said she still has beef with legendary Steelers linebacker James Harrison, who she said is responsible for giving her husband a concussion.

“It’s not your job to knock people out, this is news to me!”

Josh Cribbs defended his former adversary by saying they’re friends now and noting that it’s a linebacker’s job to knock people out, but Maria is admirable for defending and standing up for her husband.

With how much of a hot-button topic CTE and concussions have become, players like Harrison don’t exist in today’s game as the league has geared everyone away from the punishing helmet-to-helmet hits of years past.

The concussion Cribbs suffered at the hands of Harrison was unsettling, and it was one of a number of documented concussions he suffered throughout his career.

Cribbs had his brain studied in the past and was told by doctors that his brain resembles that of a much older man, and his brutal knockouts were perhaps part of the reason why the NFL has made such drastic changes to its kickoffs.

Hopefully, Cribbs can live a normal and healthy life throughout his retirement, but it’s great that some of the hits he took have been discouraged leaguewide.

