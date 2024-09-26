Raiders Star Added To Injury Report Ahead Of Browns Matchup

The Cleveland Browns will look to improve to 2-2 this weekend when they head west to take on the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Browns have plenty of issues to sort out, but so do the Raiders, and the Raiders, like the Browns, are 1-2, which makes this Sunday’s game seem eminently winnable.

Cleveland may have things a little bit easier once the game starts, as Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams was a limited participant in Thursday’s practice because of a hamstring injury, per Scott Petrak ct.

Worth noting WR Davante Adams added for Raiders with hamstring injury. https://t.co/LQnGJfVHVd — Scott Petrak ct (@ScottPetrak) September 26, 2024

Adams, a six-time Pro Bowler, has 18 catches for 209 yards and one touchdown so far this season.

Thanks largely to him, the Raiders’ offense is fourth in passing yards so far this season, but if he’s unable to play, it would greatly enhance Cleveland’s chances of winning.

While Cleveland has had some defensive issues to start this season, their passing defense hasn’t been terrible — they rank 15th in passing yards allowed and ninth in passing touchdowns given up.

On the other hand, Myles Garrett, their star pass rusher and the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year, isn’t fully healthy.

He has been dealing with pain in his feet, and he also has thigh and Achilles injuries, and while he plans to play through the pain, he has acknowledged that he will likely need to have surgery during the offseason.

In the first three games of this year, Garrett has 2.0 sacks, six tackles, five quarterback hits and two forced fumbles.

