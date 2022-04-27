Ranking The Browns’ Top 3 Strongest Position Groups

As the 2022 NFL draft is fast approaching, the Cleveland Browns are focusing inward and evaluating their weak points that can be supplemented with the draft.

However, while teams tend to focus on areas that need help, it’s also a good time of year to focus on your strengths.

For once in their history of 20-plus years, the Browns seem to have more strengths than weaknesses.

Here are the three strongest position groups that the Browns have.

3. The Secondary

One of the many highlights of the offseason for the Browns was finally being able to sign superstar cornerback Denzel Ward to a contract extension.

Since coming to the NFL in 2018, Ward has been a steady anchor for the Browns secondary that has seen a wave of players.

Lowest completion percentage allowed when targeted since 2018:

1. #Colts Stephon Gilmore 50.2%

2. #Dolphins Xavien Howard 51.8%

3. #Browns Denzel Ward 53.5% — NFL Numbers 🔢 (@nflnumber) April 18, 2022

Going into 2022, however, the Browns are bringing back more returning corners and safeties than they typically do.

Ward is joined by Greg Newsome II, Troy Hill, A.J. Green, and Greedy Williams, all of them returning players from last season.

The safety position looks similar to the cornerback position in terms of returning players and starters.

With the exception of M.J. Stewart, who signed with the Houston Texans, the Browns are bringing back stud safety John Johnson II, Grant Delpit, and Ronnie Harrison Jr.

All of these corners and safeties will have at least one year of experience playing in the Browns defense, which should go a long way in preventing any mistakes that happened in 2021.

2. The Running Backs

The running back position could easily be the strongest position group for the Browns.

However, for the sake of letting another group have the top spot, they’ll have to settle for a strong second.

For three years now, Nick Chubb has consistently been one of the best running backs in football, despite being on the low to middle end of the list in terms of touches.

He’s joined, once again, but former Pro Bowler, Kareem Hunt.

The tandem of Hunt and Chubb is returning for their third season together, and they have yet to disappoint.

Both players seem content to let the other shine at moments, and they are arguably the best one-two punch in football in terms of running the ball.

It would be great to see more sets where both of them are on the field at the same time, but if we have to settle for one at a time then so be it.

1. The Offensive Line

It wasn’t that long ago when the Browns’ offensive line was the laughing stock of the league.

However, thanks to several seasons of standout performances, those times feel like a distant memory.

This is a Cleveland Browns offensive line appreciation post pic.twitter.com/Vnzeo84T0S — Monte (@MonteMacy) April 20, 2021

The Browns front office started targeting the O-line in 2019, and they didn’t stop until putting together an incredible front.

Jedrick Wills Jr. and Jack Conklin perfectly complement one of the best interiors in football that features Wyatt Teller and Joel Bitonio, both of which are at least Top 5 in their position.

Although they lost J.C. Tretter, another veteran stud, they’re hoping that either Nick Harris or Ethan Pocic can fill the void.

Either way, the offensive line is the Browns’ strongest position group and arguably the best in football.