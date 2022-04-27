Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Nation News And Notes (4/27/22)

Browns Nation News And Notes (4/27/22)

By

A general view of FirstEnergy Stadium before the game between the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

 

It is Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and it is the day before the opening of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cleveland Browns fans are among the estimated 500,000 expected to travel to Las Vegas for the events.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

 

1. Browns In The Community

Chase Winovich and John Johnson III were at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new turf field at Griffith Stadium in Akron, Ohio.

The Browns have been a consistent supporter of youth football throughout the region and JJ3 and Wino’s participation in this event underscores this.

 

2. Demetric Felton On NFL-USO Tour

Demetric Felton was among the NFL players who toured Alaska earlier this month as part of the NFL-USO Tour.

Felton grew up in a military family so he has a greater understanding of the commitment service members and their families make to keeping our country safe.

Felton visited Fort Wainwright, Fort Greely, and Eielson Air Force Base and Clear Space Force Station.

Browns Twitter posted an interview with Felton who shared his reflections on the tour.

3. Browns And Bally’s Announce Partnership

Sports betting is becoming a bigger business than ever.

This point is amplified by the Browns announcing a partnership with Bally’s Interactive to be the official sports betting partner for the team.

The long-term plan includes a dedicated Bally’s lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium for interested fans over the age of 21.

Other details of the partnership are detailed in the press release announcing it.

“Bally’s will launch a mobile sports betting app for fans to place wagers on sporting events anywhere in the stadium and throughout Ohio. Additionally, the partnership will encompass a variety of fan engagement activations, including unique digital content and an engaging free-to-play predictor game, which will give registered users the opportunity to earn special Browns-themed non-cash promotional prizes.”

Happy Wednesday (and Draft Eve) Browns fans!

Click here for all the latest Browns News

Recent News

bakery mayfield
Report: Seahawks Not Overly Eager To Deal For Mayfield
Sportscaster Joe Thomas on the set of NFL Network’s Thursday Night Football broadcast after an NFL regular season game between the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 in Minneapolis. The Vikings won, 19-9.
Joe Thomas Has Advice for Jedrick Wills
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell during the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft on April 25, 2019, at the Draft Main Stage on Lower Broadway in downtown Nashville, TN.
3 Things For Browns Fans To Watch In The 2022 NFL Draft

About Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros, a Pennsylvania native, is a freelance writer and avid sports fan. She realized at a young age that she was a much better spectator than a participant, Follow her on Twitter at @WendiOliveros1 and on TikTok at @brownsspice.

Reader Interactions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Report: Seahawks Not Overly Eager To Deal For Mayfield

No more pages to load