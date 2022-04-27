Browns Nation News And Notes (4/27/22)

It is Wednesday, April 27, 2022, and it is the day before the opening of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Cleveland Browns fans are among the estimated 500,000 expected to travel to Las Vegas for the events.

Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news and notes.

1. Browns In The Community

Chase Winovich and John Johnson III were at the groundbreaking ceremony for a new turf field at Griffith Stadium in Akron, Ohio.

We have officially broken ground on a new turf field at Griffin Stadium in Akron for @AKBuchtelGriffs 👏



JW Johnson and @Wino were in attendance to speak about the Browns' commitment to education and youth/high school football 🏈

The Browns have been a consistent supporter of youth football throughout the region and JJ3 and Wino’s participation in this event underscores this.

2. Demetric Felton On NFL-USO Tour

Demetric Felton was among the NFL players who toured Alaska earlier this month as part of the NFL-USO Tour.

Felton grew up in a military family so he has a greater understanding of the commitment service members and their families make to keeping our country safe.

Thank you to @the_USO for giving me the privilege to travel to Alaska to visit bases and meet the servicemen and women who protect us everyday. Being in a military family I know first hand the sacrifices these men and women make and I couldn’t thank them enough for their service. pic.twitter.com/jKIOUtuYQ6 — Demetric Felton (@demetricfelton7) April 9, 2022

Felton visited Fort Wainwright, Fort Greely, and Eielson Air Force Base and Clear Space Force Station.

Browns Twitter posted an interview with Felton who shared his reflections on the tour.

Felton toured several military bases in Alaska as part of the annual NFL-USO tour

3. Browns And Bally’s Announce Partnership

Sports betting is becoming a bigger business than ever.

This point is amplified by the Browns announcing a partnership with Bally’s Interactive to be the official sports betting partner for the team.

We're proud to announce a long-term agreement with Bally's Interactive to become an official sports betting partner

The long-term plan includes a dedicated Bally’s lounge at FirstEnergy Stadium for interested fans over the age of 21.

Other details of the partnership are detailed in the press release announcing it.

“Bally’s will launch a mobile sports betting app for fans to place wagers on sporting events anywhere in the stadium and throughout Ohio. Additionally, the partnership will encompass a variety of fan engagement activations, including unique digital content and an engaging free-to-play predictor game, which will give registered users the opportunity to earn special Browns-themed non-cash promotional prizes.”

