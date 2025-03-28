Recent Browns FA Signing Could Be Most Underrated Of Offseason

Cleveland has just written another chapter in its hometown hero playbook, bringing a local talent back to where it all began.

The Cleveland Browns have officially signed linebacker Jerome Baker, a homecoming story that’s generating serious buzz around the team’s defensive strategy.

A Benedictine High School and Ohio State alum, Baker’s return to Ohio represents a strategic move to reinforce a linebacker unit hungry for experience and leadership.

One NFL fan summed it up best, hinting that this Browns free-agent signing might be flying under the radar as a game-changer.

“Most underrated signing in 2025 #Browns FA is Jerome Baker. CLE needed a LB w/ great closing speed & can cover…. As close to a JOK replacement as a FA can get,” Mac noted.

Most underrated signing in 2025 #Browns FA is Jerome Baker CLE needed a LB w/ great closing speed & can cover His last 23 games

-139 tackles

-20 pressures

-3.5 sacks

-3 TOs

-90.6 passer rating As close to a JOK replacement as a FA can get#DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/7XOP8Ll1T7 — Mac🦬 (@tha__buffalo) March 26, 2025

Baker’s recent performance speaks volumes about his defensive capabilities. Over his last 23 games, he’s compiled an impressive 139 tackles, consistently generated pressure, and forced multiple turnovers.

His exceptional ability to cover space and rapidly close in on ball carriers makes him an ideal fit for the Browns’ defensive scheme.

Jerome Baker would have had a solid season last year if not for an MCL sprain (week 13) that sidelined him for a month The only #Browns with more run stops than Baker’s 32 in 2023 were Myles, JOK, & Delpit The Cleveland kid comes home#DawgPound

pic.twitter.com/cwWhu07QCG https://t.co/1EbteVSGZN — Mac🦬 (@tha__buffalo) March 22, 2025

With Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah’s future uncertain following a neck injury in Week 8 last season, Cleveland desperately needed linebacker reinforcements.

Beyond Jordan Hicks and Devin Bush, most of the team’s linebackers are still in the early stages of their careers.

Last year, Baker split time between Seattle and Tennessee, appearing in five games for each team.

During those matchups, he demonstrated his versatility by recording two sacks, forcing and recovering a fumble, and adding two tackles for loss. His potential to provide a defensive boost is significant.

Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 235 pounds, Baker enters his eighth NFL season with a wealth of experience.

While he might have lost a step from his more explosive athletic days, he’s transitioned into a classic middle linebacker. His run-stopping prowess makes him perfect for Cleveland, especially on early downs.

NEXT:

Browns Warned Not To Pass On 1 QB Prospect