Browns Warned Not To Pass On 1 QB Prospect

With most of the high-profile free agents already agreeing to deals for the upcoming season, the Cleveland Browns have become one of the few NFL franchises still looking for their starting quarterback.

Cleveland’s only healthy quarterback on its roster is Kenny Pickett, a fourth-year player who has started 25 games during his first three seasons.

Few analysts believe he’s a long-term solution for Cleveland, and his presence has done little to ease the fan base’s fears.

With the Browns remaining in the marketplace for multiple quarterbacks, analyst Isaiah Stanback believes Cleveland should invest its draft resources around one particular signal-caller in this year’s draft.

Stanback warned the team not to pass up Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders with their coveted No. 2 overall pick, pointing to a handful of reasons why the team should “build up” their organization with this prospect.

“Can they afford to pass on Shedeur Sanders? My answer would be no, and the reason being is they don’t have enough at the quarterback position,” Stanback said.

Can the Cleveland Browns afford to pass on Shedeur Sanders?🤔@IamSTANBACK thinks Shedeur is a much needed piece for the Browns pic.twitter.com/2ZzzewxlNx — Good Morning Football (@gmfb) March 28, 2025

Stanback pointed to their depth inside the quarterback room, adding that last year’s starter, Deshaun Watson, has a “slim to none” probability of playing this season.

The analyst pointed to Sanders’ ability to elevate the programs he’s played for as another reason Cleveland should use their first-round pick on the Colorado signal-caller.

Sanders helped both Jackson State and Colorado reach new heights in his four-year career.

The Buffaloes went to a bowl game and finished 9-4 in his final season, and Colorado was ranked in the AP Top 25 for much of the season.

NEXT:

Latest Odds Show Betting Favorite For Browns' No. 2 Pick