Browns Nation

Sunday, December 1, 2024
Analyst Names 1 Retired Player He Would Like To See Browns Add

Analyst Names 1 Retired Player He Would Like To See Browns Add

17 DEC 1995: BROWNS FAN KENNY TAYLOR IS HELD BY HIS FATHER DWAYNE WHILE HE POSTS A BANNER BEFORE THE CLEVELAND V CINCINNATI GAME AT CLEVELAND STADIUM IN CLEVELAND, OHIO. THIS WAS THE BROWNS'' LAST GAME AT CLEVELAND SINCE OWNER ART MODELL IS MOVING THE TEA
(Photo Credit: Stephen Dunn/Staff)

 

The Cleveland Browns have struggled to keep up with the rest of the league this season.

Kevin Stefanski’s team was expected to be a playoff contender, but their chances of reaching the postseason right now look quite slim.

Of course, plenty of that had to do with Deshaun Watson’s subpar play.

Then again, he also didn’t stand much of a chance, as the banged-up offensive line didn’t give him a lot of time to move.

Considering that, Alex Ballentine of Bleacher Report said he would love to see Joe Thomas suiting up for the Browns again.

In a column speculating about the retired players he’d love to see making a late-season return, he chose the legendary tackle:

With all their injuries at the position, they certainly could use one of the best left tackles of all-time.

The Browns’ offense has looked much better with Jameis Winston at the helm, even with a makeshift offensive line.

Even so, blindside protection is of the utmost importance, and it feels like the team is constantly treading water and walking an uphill battle when the left tackle isn’t doing its job.

Unfortunately, Joe Thomas won’t come back, and the Browns will need to find help somewhere else.

The Browns will need to address that situation in the offseason, perhaps even as urgently as they should address the quarterback position.

They will just have to hang on with the hand they’ve been dealt this season.

Browns Nation