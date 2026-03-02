Report: Browns Doing ‘Extensive Work’ On QB Prospect

The NFL Combine is officially complete, and teams around the league had plenty of opportunities to check out their favorite prospects at every position. The Combine, along with NFL Pro Days, is the last chance for prospects to show off their skills and present a strong case to get drafted.

The Cleveland Browns are paying extra close attention to the top-end talent in this year’s draft, as they have two first-round selections. There are a lot of directions the team could go with these two picks, which have the potential to shape the immediate and long-term future of this organization.

Fans and analysts alike are split on what they think the team will and should do, as positional groups and potential draftees seem to be spread across the board. Insider Tony Pauline has reported that the Browns are doing ‘extensive work’ on quarterback prospect Ty Simpson.

“It was reported by other outlets before the combine that the Cleveland Browns have an interest in the former Alabama quarterback, and I am told they are doing extensive work on Simpson,” Tony Pauline wrote.

As Pauline indicated, the Browns have apparently been doing their homework on Simpson, figuring out if he’s someone they should target with one of these two picks. Simpson is something of a polarizing prospect, with some believing he’s worthy of a first-round grade, while others have him slipping to the second round or later.

Shedeur Sanders, interestingly enough, was given similar pre-draft analysis, and he ended up falling all the way to the fifth round. We now know that the Browns eventually scooped him up.

The jury is still out on Simpson, as the team still has some time to finish up their scouting and figure out what makes the most sense for them moving forward. Sanders and Deshaun Watson are still on the roster, so it’s unclear if they want to spark at least a three-man race for the starting job, but their plans will be revealed sooner rather than later.

