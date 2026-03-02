Radio Host Warns Browns About Anthony Richardson Trade

The Cleveland Browns continue to be linked to a lot of quarterbacks this offseason, and one rumored name has sparked a lot of recent debate. Anthony Richardson has been floated as a possible trade target, but not everyone believes that would be a wise move. One local voice made it clear which direction he believes the franchise should take.

On 92.3 The Fan, Anthony Alandt believes the Browns should stick with Shedeur Sanders over trading for Richardson.

“If you’re going based off of a guy that I believe is going to be hungry to get himself to the level of being a franchise QB that isn’t one right now, I would 100 percent take Shedeur Sanders over Anthony Richardson.”

There are a lot of things to like about Richardson. He unquestionably has elite physical traits. His size, arm strength, and athletic ability are rare. However, his production and consistency have remained question marks. He also hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

Sanders, on the other hand, may not possess Richardson’s raw athletic ceiling, but the Browns already have firsthand knowledge of what he brings. He has shown toughness, leadership, and flashes of high-level accuracy. Most importantly, he has room to grow within Cleveland’s system without costing additional draft capital or financial flexibility.

This is not about saying Sanders is a finished product. He is not. But if the decision comes down to investing further in a young quarterback already in the building versus sending assets for another developmental project, the safer path is obvious. The Browns need continuity, not another gamble.

A splashy trade for Richardson may generate headlines, but the team already has enough young developmental quarterbacks in the room.

