Report: Browns Exploring Trade For Key Position

The Cleveland Browns’ offensive line has been a talking point again this season.

While they haven’t been as bad as they were last season, injuries and age are still major concerns.

With that in mind, it’s not much of a surprise to hear that they’re currently looking to bolster that unit with a trade.

According to ESPN insider Jeremy Fowler, the Browns are actively looking to get some help at tackle.

“And Cleveland — whose general manager, Andrew Berry, is never afraid to put together a deal — needs offensive tackle help because of a season-ending knee injury to left tackle Dawand Jones. The Browns are looking at options there,” Fowler wrote.

Losing Dawand Jones to a third different season-ending injury in three years in the league made it loud and clear that he cannot be trusted.

It’s unfortunate, and it’s not his fault, but this is a business first and foremost, and they can’t have someone who’s routinely missing time.

That should be the end of that experiment right there.

As for Jack Conklin, he’s aging, brittle, and could potentially retire at the end of the season, so it would certainly make a lot of sense to bring in at least one tackle.

The Browns should also prioritize revamping that unit in the offseason.

Ethan Pocic and Wyatt Teller will be free agents, all while Joel Bitonio might also ride into the sunset.

They must rebuild the offensive line with youth, and they need to use at least three draft picks, one of which should be a first-round selection, to add more talent to that unit for years to come.

In the meantime, they’ll need to stay alert and attentive for any opportunities to secure immediate help.

