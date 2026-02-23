Report: Browns Eyeing 2 Quarterbacks Ahead Of NFL Combine

The Cleveland Browns continue to evaluate every possible avenue at quarterback as the offseason gains momentum. With the NFL Combine almost underway and free agency just around the corner, it is clear the organization is not content to rely solely on its current depth chart.

According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns have at least two external quarterback options on their radar.

“Packers backup quarterback Malik Willis and Alabama’s Ty Simpson are among the external quarterbacks on the Browns’ radar with the NFL Combine kicking off Tuesday and free agency starting in two weeks,” Cabot wrote.

If training camp started today, Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders would likely headline the competition.

Still, Browns general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Todd Monken have both emphasized that they will explore options outside the building.

Malik Willis presents an intriguing possibility. The former Liberty quarterback was drafted in the third round in 2022 by the Tennessee Titans and later traded to Green Bay, where he has spent time developing behind Jordan Love. Willis offers dual-threat ability, mobility, and arm strength. Those traits likely appeal to Monken, who has often favored quarterbacks who can extend plays and threaten defenses with their legs.

However, Willis would not come cheap. As Cabot noted, he could command significant money on the open market after performing well in limited opportunities. With Watson carrying a massive cap charge, the Browns would need to be strategic about his contract.

Ty Simpson represents a different type of investment. The Alabama quarterback would be a younger, developmental option, and perhaps the team would consider him with the No.24 overall pick.

As free agency approaches and draft boards take shape, the quarterback conversation in Cleveland is far from settled. Willis and Simpson may only be part of the picture, but this report confirms one thing.

The Browns are still searching for clarity under center.

