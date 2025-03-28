Browns Worked Out 3 QB Prospects This Week

In Cleveland, the Browns are playing their cards close to the vest, meticulously examining every potential signal-caller who might transform their offensive future.

The Cleveland Browns’ front office, led by GM Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski, is conducting an intense behind-the-scenes evaluation of quarterback prospects.

Recent reports reveal they’ve already conducted private workouts with several top draft hopefuls, signaling their serious intent to upgrade the most critical position on the team.

“ICYMI, Browns brass worked out QBs Jalen Milroe and Jaxson Dart, along with Cam Ward, this week via TLOD.” Analyst Tony Grossi said.

The Browns’ quarterback hunt has been strategic and deliberate.

They first met with Jalen Milroe in Tuscaloosa, then traveled to Coral Gables for an intensive two-day session with Cam Ward from Miami.

Their journey continued to Oxford for a workout with Jaxson Dart, indicating these three quarterbacks are at the top of their draft board.

Their evaluation tour isn’t stopping there. The team plans to visit Boulder for a workout with Shedeur Sanders following Colorado’s pro day on April 4th.

Interestingly, they’ve opted for private meetings rather than traditional pro day appearances, an approach that suggests a deep, personalized assessment of each prospect.

The Browns are keeping their options wide open with the No. 2 overall pick.

They could potentially trade up with Tennessee for the top spot, remain at their current position to draft a quarterback, or even pivot to alternative elite prospects like Travis Hunter from Colorado or Abdul Carter from Penn State.

This methodical strategy underscores the Cleveland Browns’ commitment to finding not just a quarterback, but a potential franchise-defining leader who can elevate the team’s long-term prospects.

