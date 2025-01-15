Report: Browns Players Were Relieved When Deshaun Watson Left The Team

The Cleveland Browns gave Deshaun Watson the richest fully guaranteed contract in NFL history.

Fast forward to today, and he’s had more settled lawsuits than touchdown passes or games played with the organization.

Watson was either suspended, hurt, or played poorly when he was actually on the field.

In addition, it seems that he also carried a ‘heavy’ energy when he was in the building.

According to a report by Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, his teammates were actually relieved when he left the team after suffering yet another season-ending injury:

“Players told me there was a constant heaviness surrounding Watson in the locker room and that they felt a different energy in the building upon his departure after his Achilles injury in October. A couple of veterans told me it felt like a cloud had been lifted,” Lloyd said.

That speaks volumes about him.

Even some fans cheered upon watching him suffer what was clearly a very serious injury.

Watson’s situation off the field has made it difficult for most NFL fans, including Browns fans, to empathize with him.

His play didn’t do anything to help his case.

Also, the way he’s handled himself since sustaining that injury, being away from the team and enjoying his vacation while his teammates were still playing, drew plenty of criticism.

The Browns have had 40 different starting quarterbacks since returning to the league 26 years ago.

They will be looking to add their 41st in the offseason.

Watson’s injury might help them get insurance relief and clear a small chunk of the salary cap to pursue other players this offseason.

Hopefully, whoever they sign will also bring a different type of energy to the locker room.

It’s very difficult to play hard when there’s an evident disconnect within the team.

