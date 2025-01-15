Report: Kevin Stefanski Was Afraid To Criticize Deshaun Watson

The Cleveland Browns’ decision to go after Deshaun Watson is proving to be a costly one.

He has barely been able to play since signing a fully guaranteed $230 million deal.

Even when he’s been eligible to play or been healthy, which has seldom been the case, his play has left much to be desired.

More than that, how coach Kevin Stefanski and the organization dealt with him and his subpar performances also have reportedly affected the team’s chemistry.

According to a report by Jason Lloyd of The Athletic, Browns players thought Stefanski was afraid to criticize Watson or point out his mistakes during film sessions:

“We all saw the same things,” one player said. “We all watch the film. Guys are open. According to multiple players, those mistakes weren’t pointed out in film sessions, frustrating at least a few veterans who believed Stefanski wouldn’t criticize Watson in front of the team. “

The report also states that Stefanski returned to pointing out quarterback mistakes when Jameis Winston replaced Watson as the starter.

There have also been reports stating that the decision to keep starting Watson came from the higher-ups.

Of course, that’s not an easy way to run a team.

Accountability is everything, and once you lose the locker room’s respect or ear, there’s just no going back.

It’s hard to demand a top-notch effort from every other player when you’re not doing the same for anybody else.

Watson’s situation with the organization has been nothing short of a disaster, up to the point where some have called this trade ‘the worst in professional sports history.’

There’s a chance he won’t play for the Browns anymore, and it might be the best for everybody involved.

