Report: Browns Ready To Take Hard Stance With Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns are facing a crossroads right now.

On the one hand, they can make the most of Myles Garrett’s trade value, which isn’t likely to go any higher than it is right now.

That would finally give them a long-overdue opportunity to get younger, cheaper, and build for the future.

On the other hand, they could attempt to make another playoff run with a veteran quarterback in free agency, but they would need their superstar pass rusher to do so.

Notably, it seems like they’ve chosen the latter.

According to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, the Browns have taken a hard stance with Garrett, and they have no intention whatsoever to comply with his trade request.

That means we could be on the verge of witnessing a long and painful saga:

“I believe the Browns are prepared to exercise patience and let this play out as long as possible. If that means Garrett sits out some games, so be it. They’ve refused other requests from David Njoku and Kareem Hunt, and have no plans to let Garrett go. With him stating that he’s ‘willing to do whatever it takes’ to get the Browns to trade him, this could stretch into the season,” Cabot said.

Truth be told, that’s not going to be in anybody’s best interests.

If anything, dragging out this situation much further might only hurt Garrett’s trade value.

Garrett has made it loud and clear that he wants to play for a Super Bowl contender, and unless the Browns become one overnight, he’s not going to change his mind about his desire to leave.

His reputation has already taken a bit of a hit after his media tour, and it seems like he’s willing to go the extra mile to make sure he’s not a Brown anymore.

