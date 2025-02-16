Analyst Pleads With Browns About 1 Trait With Next QB

The Cleveland Browns have been in the hunt for a starting quarterback for years now.

That’s going to be the case again in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to most reports.

With that in mind, NFL analyst Tyvis Powell had one simple request for whoever they draft.

Talking on the “Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show,” he claimed that the Browns must make sure that their next quarterback knows how to read a defense.

“If they did take a quarterback, the one thing I ask is please let them know how to at least read a defense,” Powell said.

He argued that if a quarterback couldn’t tell them which coverage he was facing within two seconds, they shouldn’t want him.

They later talked about Shedeur Sanders and his potential as an NFL player, with Zac Jackson saying that he might be nothing more than a lower-tier starter at the next level.

He stated that most of the quarterbacks in this class had been multi-year starters, some of them for multiple programs, which is why scouts feel they are closer to being finished products at this point in their careers.

In regards to Cam Ward, Jackson stated that his intel around the league claimed that teams believe he is very talented, but they still didn’t think he would be a star or would take him in the top-five.

All things considered, perhaps waiting for another year before going after a franchise quarterback might not be the worst idea, especially if they trade Myles Garrett.

If anything, they might be better off using a mid-round draft pick to take a flier on another one and put the No. 2 pick to better use.

