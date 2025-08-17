Browns Nation

Sunday, August 17, 2025
Report: Browns Showing Interest In All-Pro Pass Rusher

Yagya Bhargava
By
Leave a Comment
Report: Browns Showing Interest In All-Pro Pass Rusher
(Photo by Andrew Weber/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ defense has been a focal point this offseason following several key additions and contract extensions.

After securing Myles Garrett with a massive four-year deal worth $160 million, questions have emerged about whether the organization might pursue another elite pass rusher to complement their star defensive end.

Recent reports suggest that Cleveland has explored exactly that possibility, with one prominent insider indicating the Browns have shown interest in a divisional rival’s top defender.

“The #Panthers, #Browns and #Colts are among the teams that have shown interest in trading for #Bengals All-Pro Trey Hendrickson, per multiple sources,” NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote.

Schultz also noted that any deal would be challenging to complete.

Cincinnati reportedly wants an impact player or two draft picks in return for Hendrickson, who is entering the final season of his current contract.

The Browns possess solid draft capital that could help facilitate negotiations.

However, Hendrickson has made it clear he will not play under his current salary for the upcoming season, creating additional complications for any potential suitor.

Cleveland’s front office gained experience with high-profile negotiations earlier this offseason when they resolved Garrett’s own trade request with the lucrative extension.

That precedent could prove valuable if serious discussions about Hendrickson develop.

Investing heavily in another edge rusher while the quarterback position remains unsettled would represent a significant gamble on the current roster construction.

Pairing Hendrickson with Garrett could create one of the league’s most formidable pass-rushing duos.

The odds of completing a trade remain slim given the division rivalry and Cincinnati’s asking price.

Still, the potential for Hendrickson to make the short drive north to Cleveland makes this a situation worth monitoring as training camps approach.

Browns Nation