Report: Browns ‘Strongly Considering’ 2 QB Prospects With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns currently have the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

As such, they have a plethora of options to consider at the moment.

However, despite having several needs to address across the roster, they are likely feeling pressure to take a quarterback.

That’s why the fans will be thrilled to know that, according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, they’re strongly considering the top two prospects in this class: Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward.

Nevertheless, the renowned Browns insider also remarked that they’re currently considering Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel, and Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart:

“The Browns are strongly considering Miami’s Cam Ward and Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders at No. 2, but have done their diligence on other top QBs such as Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart, and Oregon’s Dillon Gabriel,” Cabot said.

Truth be told, this isn’t a simple decision.

This quarterback class isn’t especially deep at the position, and selecting a player with the No. 2 pick who may not be franchise-caliber could feel like a significant risk or waste.

Most scouts agree that the talent gap between the projected first and third-round quarterbacks is rather narrow at the time, so teams might feel tempted to use their first-round picks to address other issues and take a flier on a third-round signal-caller.

Then again, the Browns have been in the hunt for a quarterback for decades now, so they might not be able to afford to take such a big leap of faith later in the draft.

Whatever the case, the Browns are also firmly expected to go after a veteran quarterback in free agency, and they will have plenty of options to choose from once they’re on the clock.

NEXT:

Denzel Ward Reveals His Honest Thoughts About Making Pro Bowl