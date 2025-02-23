Report: Browns ‘Strongly Considering’ Drafting QB With No. 2 Pick

The Cleveland Browns know they can’t compete at a high level until they get their franchise quarterback.

They have an opportunity to get one with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Nevertheless, the talk about this draft’s class is that it’s not very impressive, not even at the top.

Even so, according to a report by Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, it seems like the team is willing to roll the dice here:

“They’re strongly considering drafting a quarterback with their No. 2 overall pick, likely either Miami’s Cam Ward or Colorado’s Shedeur Sanders. But they’re also in the market for a veteran bridge quarterback to possibly start until the rookie is ready,” Cabot said.

This isn’t an easy decision to make.

On the one hand, this is a quarterback-centric game, and no team will be able to win consistently without a good quarterback.

On the other hand, these quarterbacks might not end up being stars, and getting one of them might only perpetuate the endless QB cycle in Cleveland.

Still, there are no guarantees when it comes to the NFL Draft, and we’ve seen players who were supposed to be stars fall short and vice versa.

If they don’t trade down, they will have an opportunity to get one of the best quarterback prospects in this class.

That might not necessarily mean they’re going to get the best player in the class, and even if they do, it might take a while before whoever they get is ready to take a leap and do his thing on the gridiron.

