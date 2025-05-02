Report: Browns Tried To Trade For OT Prospect In Draft

The Cleveland Browns entered the 2025 NFL Draft shrouded in mystery, with analysts struggling to predict their moves.

While many expected them to select Travis Hunter with their original pick, the team pivoted, trading down, selecting Mason Graham, and securing a valuable 2026 first-round selection.

Behind the scenes, however, the Browns were pursuing another target.

According to new information, Cleveland nearly made a bold move back into the first round for a premier offensive tackle prospect.

“Cleveland did try to get back in the first round Thursday night. I’d heard it was for Conerly. But it’s possible—and I’m not as sure on this, one way or another—that they’d have done the same for Dart before the Giants made the move up to 25 to land him,” reported Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

Josh Conerly ultimately landed with the Washington Commanders at pick 29, leaving the Browns to adjust their draft strategy on the fly.

Reports indicate that Cleveland was one of two teams showing serious interest in the talented tackle before Washington secured his services.

With the 33rd overall selection already in their possession, the Browns appeared positioned for a modest trade-up to acquire their left tackle of the future.

Instead, the team’s plans took an unexpected turn.

When their time on the clock arrived, Cleveland stood pat at pick 33, selecting UCLA linebacker Carson Schwesinger.

They followed this by taking former Ohio State running back Quinshon Judkins with the 36th pick, neither selection addressing their offensive line needs.

While these moves shifted away from the offensive tackle position entirely, the pursuit of Conerly sends a telling message.

