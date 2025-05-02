Diontae Johnson Posts Cryptic Message After Joining Browns

The Cleveland Browns are adding a familiar face from their division rivals, signing former Pro Bowl receiver Diontae Johnson to a one-year deal.

The veteran wideout wasted no time making his presence known on social media after the agreement was reported Monday.

Johnson took to X with a cryptic message that has fans speculating about his mindset as he attempts to rebuild his reputation after a tumultuous 2024 season.

“You gotta kno how to stay High at the lowest and levels,” Johnson posted.

His journey through the 2024 campaign resembled a rollercoaster ride, with stops at three different organizations: the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans.

The low point came during his Baltimore stint when the team handed him a one-game suspension after he refused to play against the Eagles.

His Houston tenure ended on an equally sour note when the Texans waived him following visible frustration during their playoff victory.

The move to Cleveland represents a chance for Johnson to reset his career trajectory.

After bypassing wide receivers in the 2025 draft, Cleveland addressed their receiving corps needs by bringing Johnson into the fold.

This acquisition gives the Browns another proven target alongside Jerry Jeudy, currently the only receiver on their roster who has recorded 50+ catches in a single season.

Johnson brings an impressive track record from his Pittsburgh days: 391 receptions, 4,363 yards, and 25 touchdowns. His standout 2021 campaign earned him Pro Bowl honors during his lone 1,000-yard season.

