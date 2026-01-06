Report: Browns Will Interview Seahawks Defensive Coordinator

The Cleveland Browns continue to widen their coaching search, and the latest reported interview request points to a rising defensive mind who has quickly earned leaguewide respect.

According to Ian Rapoport, the Browns have requested permission to interview Aden Durde, who currently serves as defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, for their vacant head coaching position.

Durde is not a household name yet, but his path through the league is part of what makes him intriguing.

“The #Browns have requested permission to interview #Seahawks DC Aden Durde for their vacant HC job, source said. The native of England came to the NFL as a #Cowboys coaching intern and has risen quickly,” Rapoport wrote.

A native of England, Durde entered the NFL as a coaching intern with the Dallas Cowboys and steadily climbed the ranks through player development and defensive roles before earning coordinator responsibilities. His rise has been fast, but not accidental. Around the league, he is viewed as a detail-oriented teacher with a strong grasp of modern defensive concepts and communication.

That profile fits what the Browns appear to be targeting.

After moving on from Kevin Stefanski, the Browns have made it clear that leadership, accountability, and consistency matter. Durde’s work in Seattle has drawn praise for discipline, structure, and adaptability, traits the Browns have often lacked during key moments over the past two seasons.

There is also a philosophical element at play. The Browns already have an elite defensive core, and any head coach candidate will need to preserve that identity rather than overhaul it. A defensive coach with a modern approach and strong organizational presence could make sense if paired with the right offensive staff.

Of course, experience will be the biggest question. Durde has never been a head coach at any level, and making the jump from coordinator to leading an entire organization is significant. But the Browns are clearly open to exploring candidates beyond retread names, signaling they are willing to evaluate upside and long-term vision rather than just résumés.

This interview request does not mean Durde is near the top of the list. What it does show is that the Browns are being thorough and intentional. They are looking at coaches who can set a tone, build culture, and grow with a roster that still has young foundational pieces.

As the process continues, Durde is another name worth watching in a search that is becoming increasingly diverse.

