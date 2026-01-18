Report: Browns Working On Second Interviews With 2 More Candidates

The Browns are continuing to narrow their head coaching search, and the list of serious contenders is getting longer.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Browns are now working on in-person second interviews with Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and Rams passing game coordinator Nathaniel Scheelhaase. The two candidates join a growing group that already includes Jim Schwartz, Todd Monken, Mike McDaniel, and Grant Udinski.

“The #Browns are working on in-person, second interviews with #Chargers DC Jesse Minter and #Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase for their HC job, sources say. They join Jim Schwartz, Todd Monken, Mike McDaniel, and Grant Udinski,” Rapoport said.

The #Browns are working on in-person, second interviews with #Chargers DC Jesse Minter and #Rams passing game coordinator Nathan Scheelhaase for their HC job, sources say. They join Jim Schwartz, Todd Monken, Mike McDaniel, and Grant Udinski. pic.twitter.com/ek1d3OFB1Q — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 18, 2026

With that update, the Browns now have at least six candidates who have either completed or are scheduled for second interviews, signaling that the process is moving into its most critical stage.

Jesse Minter has quickly built a strong reputation as one of the top defensive minds in football. After helping guide Michigan to a national championship at the college level, he transitioned smoothly to the NFL with the Chargers, where his defenses have been praised for discipline, adaptability, and player development.

Scheelhaase is a very different type of candidate.

The Rams assistant has become known for his role in shaping Los Angeles’ modern passing concepts and quarterback-friendly structure under Sean McVay’s system. While he does not carry the same name recognition as some other candidates, his inclusion in the second interview group highlights how serious the Browns are about upgrading their offense.

Schwartz brings experience and continuity. Monken has a proven offensive résumé. McDaniel is viewed as one of the league’s most creative offensive thinkers. Udinski represents the ultra-young rising star model. Minter offers defensive stability. Scheelhaase brings system-based offensive innovation.

In other words, the Browns are still deciding what kind of identity they want for the next era.

What is clear is that the organization is not rushing the decision. Each new second interview adds another layer to a search that could shape the franchise for the next decade.

The finish line is approaching, but the Browns are making sure every serious option gets a closer look before choosing its next leader.

NEXT:

Insider Has Advice For Browns Amid Coaching Search