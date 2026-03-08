Report: Browns Working To Re-Sign Top Free Agent

The Cleveland Browns are preparing for another busy offseason, and one of their top priorities appears to be keeping a key defensive contributor in place.

According to ESPN reporter Daniel Oyefusi, the Browns are actively working toward a new deal with linebacker Devin Bush before he reaches free agency.

“The Browns’ top unrestricted free agent on defense is linebacker Devin Bush. The 2019 first-round pick has made a little less than $5 million over the past two seasons in Cleveland, but he’s due for a pay raise after posting career highs in tackles (125) and interceptions (3) in 2025. The Browns met with Bush’s representation at the combine and are hoping to retain him on a new deal,” Oyefusi wrote.

Bush’s performance last season played a major role in elevating his value entering free agency.

After signing with Cleveland as a relatively low-cost addition, the former Pittsburgh Steelers first-round pick revitalized his career and became one of the Browns’ most productive defenders.

The 2025 season represented the most productive year of Bush’s NFL career.

He recorded 125 tackles, the highest total he has posted since entering the league, while also adding three interceptions. Because of that performance, Bush is now positioned to command a more lucrative contract.

Linebacker depth has been an area of concern for the Browns in recent seasons, and Bush’s resurgence provided stability at the position. His athleticism and experience allow him to contribute both against the run and in pass coverage, making him a versatile option in the defensive front.

The former Michigan standout was originally drafted 10th overall by the Steelers in the 2019 NFL Draft and quickly made an impact early in his career. However, injuries and inconsistent play eventually led to a change of scenery.

Cleveland provided Bush with an opportunity to rebuild his career, and his strong 2025 campaign may now be paying off.

If the Browns are able to finalize a deal before free agency begins, it would ensure they retain one of the defense’s most productive players from last season.

With the offseason underway and roster decisions looming across the league, keeping Bush in Cleveland could become one of the organization’s most important defensive moves.

