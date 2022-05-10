Report: Jarvis Landry Turned Down ‘Nice Sum Of Money’ From Browns

Ian Rapoport dropped an interesting tidbit of news about the Cleveland Browns and Jarvis Landry on a recent episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

Though he did not provide specifics, Rapoport indicated that not only had Landry received a contract offer from the Browns, but he also turned it down.

When and how much is unknown though Rapoport called it a “nice sum of money”.

"This is a great WR market for the Packers & I think they're gonna be involved for Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones & OBJ" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UXRLxnqNFK — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 10, 2022

Context Of Discussion

McAfee and Rapoport were talking about the free agency market for wide receivers.

Rapoport mentioned at this time of the year, there is not as much money to go around.

He indicated that not many free agents can expect a $10 million salary for the upcoming season on deals done right now.

There are conflicting reports on where the differences were between the Browns and Landry.

Noah Weiskopf says Landry wanted a multi-year deal.

Jarvis Landry turned down a one-year contract offer from the #Browns, as @RapSheet said earlier today. The door is essentially shut on a Landry return to Cleveland. Jarvis wants a multi-year deal for some security on his next contract it seems, which makes sense given his age. — Noah Weiskopf (@BrownsWithNoah) May 10, 2022

Brad Stainbrook says Landry was offered more than the veteran minimum, but no one is reporting the exact amount offered.

The #Browns never made an offer to Jarvis Landry that was above the veteran minimum, per a league source. I’m told Landry presented a few different offers throughout the offseason to Cleveland—they said no to all of them. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 10, 2022

Spotrac pinpoints that the veteran minimum is $1.12 million based on Landry’s years of service.

We don’t know what incentives may have been thrown into the deal.

Stainbrook also said that Landry communicated more than one offer to Cleveland this offseason, and the Browns declined all of them.

What It Means

It means that when the Browns released Landry, it marked the end of the Landry era in Cleveland.

The Browns and Landry were communicating with each other, but a deal never materialized that met the needs of both parties.

It is over.

What About the Current Browns WR Room?

The Browns seem quite content with the current wide receiver roster.

Adding David Bell during the NFL Draft seemingly provides enough depth.

David Bell is Jarvis Landry II. — Bob Egan (@BobEgan10) May 10, 2022

The veteran leadership will come solely from Amari Cooper as Donovan Peoples-Jones, Anthony Schwartz, and Demetric Felton have only four years of experience between them.

Where Is Landry Going?

Since the Browns released him, there were rumblings of him joining the Atlanta Falcons (when Deshaun Watson was the presumed quarterback back in March), his hometown team of the New Orleans Saints, and the Browns’ AFC North rival, the Baltimore Ravens.

Landry will find a new team, but his payday may not be as he hoped.

He spent four years in Miami and four years in Cleveland.

He will celebrate his 30th birthday during the 2022 season with a yet-to-be-determined team.