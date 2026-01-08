Report: John Harbaugh Has Interest In Coaching Browns

The Cleveland Browns head coaching search continues to evolve, and one of the most accomplished names connected to the opening appears to have genuine interest in the job. After moving on from Kevin Stefanski, the Browns are weighing multiple options.

That conversation now includes John Harbaugh, who was recently fired by the Baltimore Ravens.

According to reporting from Mary Kay Cabot, Harbaugh won’t start interviewing until next week, but the Browns are very much in the picture.

“Harbaugh, 62, won’t begin interviewing until next week, a league source told cleveland.com. But the Browns will likely be on the list unless Harbaugh already has a slam-dunk job with another team. He’s believed to have legitimate interest in coaching the Browns, even with the uncertain quarterback situation and looming rebuild of the offense,” Cabot wrote.

While the Browns are clearly doing their homework on Harbaugh, the report suggests that he is not dismissing the Browns despite the challenges that come with the job. That includes uncertainty at quarterback and questions about how quickly the offense can be rebuilt.

From the Browns’ standpoint, Harbaugh represents experience, structure, and credibility. He has coached at a high level for more than a decade, navigated roster turnover, and consistently kept his teams competitive. For a franchise seeking stability after another coaching change, he is the top choice on the market.

There is also familiarity at play. Harbaugh knows the AFC North, understands the demands of the division, and has seen firsthand what it takes to win meaningful games late in the season.

Nothing is imminent, and Harbaugh is not expected to rush into a decision. Still, the fact that the Browns are believed to be on his list keeps this storyline firmly in focus. As the coaching market develops over the next week, this is one situation that Browns fans should continue to monitor closely.

NEXT:

Insider Believes Jim Schwartz Could Be Next Browns Head Coach