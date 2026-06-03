LeBron James Sends Message To Myles Garrett After Trade

Myles Garrett will now be playing for the Los Angeles Rams, which means he’ll be surrounded by some of the biggest figures in media, sports, and pop culture. One of those figures is celebrating Garrett and his move to the City of Angels.

Posting on social media, Los Angeles Lakers megastar LeBron James gave a shout-out to Garrett.

“Welcome to LA my guy,” James posted on Instagram, via ESPN Cleveland.

LeBron James welcomes Myles Garrett to LA 🧐🧐🧐 pic.twitter.com/vhERgs4ePX — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 3, 2026

This greeting from James may rub some Cleveland Browns fans the wrong way, considering James is from Akron. They wish that he’d be paying more attention to the Browns rather than the Rams, but James couldn’t help but tip his hat to Garrett and his big move.

This post from James is a reminder that Garrett is joining a high-profile team in the second-largest city in the country. Because of his great work and record-breaking performances, Garrett has already received a ton of attention during his years with the Browns.

But he will be watched even more in LA. The Rams are a bigger team, one that could be battling in the Super Bowl at the end of next season.

Garrett was being watched closely before, but things are about to rise to a whole other level. Every success will generate bigger reactions, but every failure will too.

Next season could end up being the most important of Garrett’s career, which is an astounding thing to think about considering he just made NFL history only a few months ago. But now he will be playing on a larger stage, with higher expectations and more potential.

Plus, it won’t just be Rams fans tuning in to see what Garrett can do. James and other celebrities will be watching closely.

This is the situation that Garrett wanted. He is now with a team that could be champions and could be donning a Super Bowl ring soon.

Now all eyes are on him, including some of the most famous eyes in the world.

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