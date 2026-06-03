Insider Says One Key Browns Decision Cost Them Myles Garrett

When the Cleveland Browns passed over defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for the head coach position and gave it to Todd Monken, it obviously affected them in major ways. After losing out on that role, Schwartz decided to leave the Browns, which was a massive blow to the team’s defense. Months later, the decision might still be affecting the Browns.

Speaking on 92.3 The Fan, Zac Jackson stated that if Schwartz had been given the head coach role, defensive superstar Myles Garrett would still be with the team.

“If Jim Schwartz would be the coach, [Myles Garrett] would be here, and they would be saying our defense is gonna be good enough to carry us, and we’ll see,” Jackson said.

"If Jim Schwartz was the coach, he'd still be here, and they would be saying our defense is gonna be good enough to carry us and we'll see."@AkronJackson says Myles Garrett would still be on the Browns if Jim Schwartz was hired as head coach😳 pic.twitter.com/nJ6WhiwiIQ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) June 3, 2026

When Schwartz left the Browns, one of the biggest questions about his departure revolved around Garrett. Everyone knew Schwartz and Garrett liked each other and had a close relationship, so fans wondered how loyal Garrett would be without his beloved DC.

For a while, it looked like Garrett was ready to turn a page and start a fresh, exciting chapter with his new head coach. However, Browns fans were starting to question things behind the scenes, and the trade with the Los Angeles Rams soon came together.

A lot of fans were hoping that Schwartz would get the HC job. They felt he had crafted one of the best defensive units in the NFL.

The Browns had other ideas, and they wanted someone with an eye on offense.

Schwartz would have brought his own set of strengths, but there were concerns about him providing everything the Browns needed in a head coach. Garrett has left Cleveland, and the defense has a large hole in it. But they got a big haul in exchange for him, and there is excitement around the draft picks and Jared Verse.

People will continue to wonder what could have been had the Browns made different choices, but there is no controlling or changing that now.

NEXT:

LeBron James Sends Message To Myles Garrett After Trade