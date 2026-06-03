Analyst Names One Player Browns Should Consider Trading

The Cleveland Browns are obviously open to the idea of changing their roster before the new season begins. This week proved that they weren’t done making moves, and more could be on the horizon. Writing for Bleacher Report, Moe Moton listed a player who could be up for a trade before the roster is finally locked down at the end of the summer.

Moton said that wide receiver Cedric Tillman could be shown the door, but that might ultimately be best for him.

“Now, Tillman must impress a new coaching staff led by Todd Monken while competing with rookies KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston for a role in the passing attack. If Tillman falls to fourth or fifth on the depth chart behind Jerry Jeudy, Concepcion, Boston and Isaiah Bond, he could be a trade asset. For a decent role, Tillman may need to start a new career chapter with a team that has a thinner receiver rotation, which will allow him to see more targets,” Moton wrote.

Tillman is about to start his fourth season, and it is supposed to be with the Browns. However, there is a chance that he is with a different squad when the season kicks off, mostly because the Browns’ wide receiver room is getting quite crowded.

When the Browns drafted both KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston, a lot of fans assumed that Tillman would have to fight for his role on the team. After the troubles he experienced last season, Tillman was already in a bit of a hole and needed to climb out of it, and the additions of those two rookies made matters more complicated.

If the Browns know they aren’t going to use Tillman much in 2026, they might be smart to cut ties with him and let him start a new chapter with a different team. That could open the doors for Tillman to find a squad that gives him more responsibilities and a bigger chance to show that he can still make an impact on the field.

Because of the season he had last year, his injuries, and the drafting of two promising rookies, many question marks are floating around Tillman.

More and more people are wondering what his future will look like.

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