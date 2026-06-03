Video Shows Jared Verse Arriving At Browns Facility

The Cleveland Browns rocked the NFL earlier this week when they said goodbye to defensive icon Myles Garrett and brought in Jared Verse from the Los Angeles Rams. Browns fans are still adjusting to this reality, and new footage is making everything feel more official. A video the Browns shared on social media showed Verse arriving at the team’s facility.

Verse looked happy to be there and even took a moment to greet general manager Andrew Berry, the man who made this blockbuster trade possible.

“Early bird in the building,” the Cleveland Browns posted.

There is no doubt that it’ll be hard to replace Garrett’s output in 2026, but if anyone can come close to doing it, it’ll be Verse. The young defensive star has already shown great promise, and he is only getting better. With him, the Browns are committing to a player who could be an increasingly dominant presence on the field for years to come.

Verse is a younger, cheaper option for the Browns and is seen as a building block for the team’s already-stellar defense. He may not be breaking league records, but he could keep the defense on the right path.

This trade was a shocker, but it gives both sides what they want. Garrett is now playing for a team that could legitimately compete for a Super Bowl ring right away. The Browns have younger, less expensive talent, more picks, and the ability to keep building a youthful roster.

Verse will go through an adjustment period, building relationships with his new teammates and finding out exactly what the Browns need from him. A positive attitude will be crucial, and this video makes it seem as though he already has it.

In the weeks and months ahead, fans will be paying close attention to the Browns and their newest defensive star. They want to hear everything he has to say and want to make sure he is connecting well with the rest of the squad.

The Browns are reinventing themselves in major ways right now, and Verse is at the center of that.

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