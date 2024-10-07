Browns Nation

Monday, October 7, 2024
Analyst Reveals One Roster Move Browns Should Make

By
Cleveland Browns helmet
(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire)

 

Amari Cooper’s lackluster performance this season has sparked trade rumors around the Cleveland Browns’ star receiver.

With a mere 208 yards and 2 touchdowns, Cooper’s struggles mirror the team’s disappointing 1-4 start in 2024.

The Browns’ offensive woes reached a new low on Sunday, as they stumbled to a 21-point loss against Washington.

NFL analyst Nick Wilson didn’t mince words on “92.3 The Fan” when discussing Cooper’s future.

“I would ship Amari Cooper out as soon as I possibly could,” Wilson stated bluntly.

He acknowledged that while Cooper isn’t solely responsible for the team’s struggles, his $25 million contract makes him a prime candidate for a trade.

Wilson went further, suggesting that if he were in the Browns’ front office, he’d be actively shopping Cooper to every GM in the league.

“Eventually, somebody will get desperate,” he predicted, advocating for Cooper’s departure if any valuable offers come in.

The Browns’ offensive struggles were on full display in their recent game, failing to score a touchdown for nearly 53 minutes.

Cooper’s performance was particularly underwhelming, managing only four catches for 60 yards despite being targeted 10 times.

The disconnect between Cooper and quarterback Deshaun Watson has been evident all season.

As the Browns continue to underperform, questions also arise about the future of young talents like Myles Garrett and Nick Chubb.

With Watson’s massive contract looming large, the team faces tough decisions ahead.

Cooper’s potential trade could be just the beginning of significant changes for the struggling franchise.

NEXT:  Browns Radio Host Believes Team Is 'Getting Worse' After Commanders Contest
Yagya Bhargava
Browns Nation Staff
Yagya Bhargava
Contributor at Browns Nation
Yagya is a passionate sports writer for The Cold Wire, specializing in the NFL, NBA, and college football. With over 2 years

Browns Nation