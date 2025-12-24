Report: Shedeur Sanders ‘Closing In’ On Big Role In 2026

The Cleveland Browns’ quarterback conversation continues to shift as the season winds down, and at this point, it feels less about wins and more about what the future holds in 2026. This team is not playing for this season anymore. It is playing for answers. Every discussion now centers on what the Browns can realistically build toward and whether any of the current pieces can grow into something more with the right support around them.

That projection was the focus of a recent discussion on 92.3 The Fan, where Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot shared her outlook on Shedeur Sanders.

Cabot suggested that Sanders’ future should not be judged solely on what this offense looks like right now, and that he is closing in on being given an opportunity to start in 2026.

“I think once he has an upgraded supporting cast, I think he will fare much better. I do think that he is closing in on the opportunity in ’26,” Cabot said.

"I think once he has an upgraded supporting cast, I think he will fare much better. I do think that he is closing in on the opportunity (in '26)." 🚨 @MaryKayCabot w/ @CLETalkingHeads and @twithersCLE on #Browns QB Shedeur Sanders pic.twitter.com/rYTvdYUfzQ — 92.3 The Fan (@923TheFan) December 23, 2025

That perspective is important because it acknowledges what many Browns fans have been talking about all season. Sanders has not been perfect. There have been missed throws, stalled drives, and moments where the offense has looked limited. But context matters, and the context around Sanders has been far from ideal.

The Browns’ offense has lacked consistency across the board. Protection has been shaky. The wide receivers have been unreliable. The margin for error has been thin. Evaluating a young quarterback in this environment is difficult, and expecting great results is unrealistic.

Cabot’s comments suggest that the Browns may be viewing Sanders through a longer lens than some fans realize. Rather than asking whether he is the answer right now, the more relevant question might be whether he could become the answer with a better structure around him.

Sanders has shown toughness and composure in situations that would have broken most other young quarterbacks. He has stayed engaged, shown mental toughness, and shown flashes that hint at something more. But flashes alone are not enough to settle the debate.

If the Browns truly believe Sanders is closing in on a real opportunity, then the offseason becomes about more than the quarterback.

It becomes about upgrading the supporting cast, fixing protection issues, and building an offense that allows a young quarterback to function rather than survive.

NEXT:

Analyst Calls For Shedeur Sanders To Be 'Tested' Ahead Of Steelers Matchup