Analyst Calls For Shedeur Sanders To Be ‘Tested’ Ahead Of Steelers Matchup

The Cleveland Browns quarterback conversation continues to roll on as the season winds down. The team still doesn’t appear to have a long-term answer in place with Shedeur Sanders. But many fans are watching for traits, habits, and signs that he could actually work moving forward.

That evaluation was a major topic recently on 92.3 The Fan, where Browns analyst Daryl Ruiter discussed what he still needs to see from Sanders.

Ruiter explained why the current style of ‘checkdown’ play makes Sanders difficult to fully evaluate.

“The reason I don’t like the checkdown stuff is because I want him to be tested. I want to see if he can throw into tight windows with accuracy. I don’t know that I can evaluate a guy checking it down all the time,” Ruiter said.

This is a valid point. The safe throws, quick outlets, and conservative approach might keep the offense functional, but they do not tell the whole story. At some point, the Browns need to know whether Sanders can make consistent NFL throws against NFL coverage. That means tight windows. That means anticipation. That means taking risks.

Sanders has shown toughness and composure, which matters. He has taken hits, stayed upright, and avoided completely unraveling in tough situations. But checking the ball down over and over does not answer the biggest question the Browns have. Can he stretch the field when defenses stop giving him the easy option?

This is not about playing hero ball or reckless decisions. It is about letting a young quarterback actually play quarterback. If the Browns are serious about figuring out whether Sanders can be part of their future, they cannot shelter him. Development requires discomfort.

Let’s be clear. That does not mean setting him up to fail. It means giving him chances to succeed in real NFL scenarios.

If Sanders is going to be judged fairly, the training wheels eventually have to come off. Otherwise, the team risks heading into the offseason with the same unanswered questions it has been carrying all year.

At this stage, wins matter less than clarity about the future at the position. And clarity does not come from playing it safe.

