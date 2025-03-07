Report Sheds Light On Browns’ Feelings About Shedeur Sanders

The Cleveland Browns are less than two months away from making one of the biggest decisions in recent franchise history.

With the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Browns have an opportunity to select a top-tier prospect, someone who could turn the tides of the team for the foreseeable future.

The consensus is that the team will take a quarterback, but there’s a lot of debate as to who the team will select.

Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward are the two most talked about players in this conversation, but the team hasn’t tipped their hand about who they like more, at least in public.

Mary Kay Cabot peeled back the curtain in a recent article on cleveland.com, noting that the team had a lot of positive feedback about Sanders in particular.

“They didn’t find him to be arrogant or brash, but confident and engaging. They liked all of the good things his Hall of Fame dad poured him into him, but appreciated that he’s his own man. He exhibited the excellent leadership qualities they’re looking for in a quarterback, as did Ward, whom they also like a lot,” Cabot said.

Some people have been concerned with Sanders’ off-field antics or the fact that his father has been his coach for several years, but Cabot views that as more of a strength than anything else.

These comments don’t necessarily indicate that the Browns will take Sanders, or that he’s going to be successful at the NFL level, but it helps Browns fans see what the team is thinking with the draft less than two months away.

