Report: Teams Are Trying To Make Blockbuster Draft Trade With Browns

The Cleveland Browns will have one of the top picks in this year’s draft, and while that’s a great position to be in, they likely hope they won’t be picking this high again for quite a while.

That’s why they need to make the most of this selection, whether it’s taking a potential franchise-changing player or flipping the pick for more selections.

For most of the pre-draft process, reports have indicated that they are leaning towards the first option.

However, NFL insider Peter Schrager reports that they could consider the second one.

Talking on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Schrager reported that both the Browns and New York Giants had been getting phone calls about their draft picks.

.@PSchrags says there have been calls made to the both the Browns at No. 2 and the Giants at No. 3 with the intention to move up in the NFL draft. Who could it be? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/oy4jFyRevr — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 22, 2025

While he didn’t state whether those teams were actually considering trading back, his intel stated that teams were trying to get their hands on Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter, and even Ashton Jeanty.

The Browns could turn the No. 2 pick into an additional first-rounder or two, and they could still get a high-end prospect in this class, depending on how far they trade down.

Nevertheless, this might not be the best year to trade back from No. 2.

Both Hunter and Carter look like game-changing players.

They’re both considered the best prospects not only in this class but also in the past couple of years in their respective positions.

The Browns have a myriad of draft picks, and while it never hurts to get more, they might be better off taking a generational talent to build their roster around for years to come.

