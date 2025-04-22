Adam Schefter Believes Browns Could Trade Key Defender In Draft

According to most reports, the Cleveland Browns will likely land another cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That cornerback also happens to play wide receiver.

With Travis Hunter potentially arriving in Northeast Ohio, perhaps there might not be room for another veteran.

That’s why Adam Schefter of ESPN has listed Greg Newsome II’s rookie contract as potentially expendable, naming him as a trade candidate during the draft.

Newsome will enter the final year of his contract, so this isn’t much of a surprise.

He’s been involved in trade rumors for two years now, and while he survived the previous trade deadline, that might not be the case with the NFL Draft.

While he’s not coming off a strong campaign, he’s still a former first-round pick and has yet to reach his prime.

The Browns don’t seem eager to give him an extension; otherwise, they would’ve done it already.

Last season, the 24-year-old defensive back recorded 27 tackles, five passes defended, and one interception in 13 appearances.

That was down from logging 49 tackles, 14 passes defended, and two interceptions two years ago.

Despite the seemingly underwhelming production, young and experienced cornerbacks always have a market around the league.

Needless to say, the Browns aren’t likely to get a top-notch return for their former first-round selection.

Chances are that, if they end up moving him, they will get a Day 3 pick for his services.

Also, even if they take Travis Hunter in the first round, some believe they will go after a full-time defensive back in this year’s draft.

