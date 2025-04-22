Browns Nation

Login
Signup

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

© 2024 COLD WIRE MEDIA. THE COLD WIRE IS A REGISTERED TRADEMARK OF COLD WIRE MEDIA. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. USE OF THIS SITE CONSTITUTES ACCEPTANCE OF OUR TERMS OF USE AND PRIVACY POLICY

Tuesday, April 22, 2025
You are here: Home / Daily News / Adam Schefter Believes Browns Could Trade Key Defender In Draft

Adam Schefter Believes Browns Could Trade Key Defender In Draft

Ernesto Cova
By
Leave a Comment
Follow Browns Nation on Google News Follow Us

Adam Schefter Believes Browns Could Trade Key Defender In Draft
(Photo by Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for The Cantor Fitzgerald Relief Fund)

 

According to most reports, the Cleveland Browns will likely land another cornerback in the 2025 NFL Draft.

That cornerback also happens to play wide receiver.

With Travis Hunter potentially arriving in Northeast Ohio, perhaps there might not be room for another veteran.

That’s why Adam Schefter of ESPN has listed Greg Newsome II’s rookie contract as potentially expendable, naming him as a trade candidate during the draft.

Newsome will enter the final year of his contract, so this isn’t much of a surprise.

He’s been involved in trade rumors for two years now, and while he survived the previous trade deadline, that might not be the case with the NFL Draft.

While he’s not coming off a strong campaign, he’s still a former first-round pick and has yet to reach his prime.

The Browns don’t seem eager to give him an extension; otherwise, they would’ve done it already.

Last season, the 24-year-old defensive back recorded 27 tackles, five passes defended, and one interception in 13 appearances.

That was down from logging 49 tackles, 14 passes defended, and two interceptions two years ago.

Despite the seemingly underwhelming production, young and experienced cornerbacks always have a market around the league.

Needless to say, the Browns aren’t likely to get a top-notch return for their former first-round selection.

Chances are that, if they end up moving him, they will get a Day 3 pick for his services.

Also, even if they take Travis Hunter in the first round, some believe they will go after a full-time defensive back in this year’s draft.

NEXT:  Analyst Sends Big Warning To Andrew Berry Ahead Of Draft
    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Browns Nation