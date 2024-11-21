Browns Nation

Thursday, November 21, 2024
Reporter Names Which QB Should Start For Browns Next Season

A Cleveland Browns banner hangs on the fence of the Cleveland Browns training facility during the Cleveland Browns Training Camp on August 29, 2020, at the at the Cleveland Browns Training Facility in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire)

 

The Cleveland Browns have a massive problem at the quarterback position.

Even when healthy or eligible to play, Deshaun Watson hasn’t played up to the standard of an NFL-caliber starter.

More than that, it became painfully evident that the fans have had it with him.

It reached a point where some fans even cheered when he suffered a season-ending injury.

That’s why reporter Chris Fedor believes the Browns need to roll with Jameis Winston if they want to win next season.

“This is by no means saying he is *the* answer. But if the goal is to win next year, #Browns would be better off with Jameis Winston as their starter than Deshaun Watson — regardless of Watson’s health status,” Fedor said.

He took to X to claim that Winston gives them a better chance to win regardless of Watson’s health status.

That seemed to be the case from the start of the season, and Browns fans urged the team to pull the plug on Watson long before the season was lost.

Winston has had two good performances as a starter, although the team is just 1-2.

He’s a volatile player, and there will be plenty of highlights with him behind center, although not all of them are good.

Even so, we’re talking about a group of players who made the playoffs with Joe Flacco at the helm, so stellar quarterback play is not even necessary for them to be contenders.

They need to revamp their offensive line, commit to the run, and rely on their defense.

Of course, Winston isn’t a long-term solution at the position by any means, but he’s who they need while they find their guy for the future.

Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

