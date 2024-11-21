Insider Reveals What A Browns Win Can Do For Them Against Steelers

The Cleveland Browns don’t need to win any more games this season.

That’s if we’re being pragmatic.

This team needs as much help as possible to fix its few woes, and that means getting the highest draft pick possible.

Nevertheless, that doesn’t apply when it comes to divisional games.

Rivalry games are always different, and this team can undoubtedly use a motivation boost.

That’s why Browns insider Tony Grossi believes that a win on Thursday night against the Pittsburgh Steelers can perhaps undo four or five of their eight losses this season.

“Would a win by the Browns undo about four or five of their eight losses? I think it would,” Grossi said.

That’s not the case record-wise, but it would make the fans feel better about this team.

Some insiders, Grossi included, have stated that Kevin Stefanski could be coaching for his job, and beating the Steelers would most definitely help his case by a significant margin.

The Browns are much better than their record shows, and even though the Steelers are 8-2 this season and 4-0 under Russell Wilson, anything can happen in divisional matchups.

They’ve already proved that by taking down the Baltimore Ravens in a close and exciting game, and they should be as motivated – if not more – to take care of business in a primetime game to save some face after such a bad season as well.

It’ll be windy, and we’re already familiar with those hard-fought, ground-and-pound AFC North contests.

The season may already be lost, but beating a lifelong, much-hated rival will always feel great.

