Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Reporter Notes 1 Browns Key Absence For Ravens Game

Reporter Notes 1 Browns Key Absence For Ravens Game

By

The Cleveland Browns take the field prior to the game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

As the Cleveland Browns prepare for a tough AFC North rivalry game against the Baltimore Ravens, it seems like they can’t catch a break.

Earlier in the year, the Browns lost starting offensive tackle Jack Conklin to a season-ending injury.

Just this week, they also had to put another starting offensive tackle, Jedrick Wills Jr., on the injured reserve list.

Unfortunately, Browns fans just received another bit of bad news as the Browns are also expected to be without standout rookie offensive tackle Dawand Jones.

Jones had been doing a phenomenal job, and his absence will leave a big hole in the offensive line, both literally and figuratively.

Browns insider Mary Kay Cabot took to YouTube to discuss how the Browns will manage to protect quarterback Deshaun Watson without their three best offensive tackles.

Cabot notes that Jones is a mountain of a man that has been playing well all season, and losing him will leave a big void to fill.

It’s also worth noting that, as of now, it’s unknown as to who the Browns will be starting at tackle in place of Jones.

The duties will most likely fall to James Hudson III and a host of players that the Browns are adding from practice squads around the league.

The Browns are also expected to be without wide receivers David Bell and Marquise Goodwin, with cornerback Greg Newsome II and running back Pierre Strong listed as questionable.

However, the absence of Jones will no doubt be one of the most noticeable, as the Ravens have one of the toughest pass rushing defenses in football.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.

Browns Set To Elevate Preseason Standout To Active Roster

8 mins ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Would Be Dramatically Closer To Playoffs With A Win Over Ravens

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Nick Wright says Browns Star Would Be The NFL MVP Right Now

18 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Jim Schwartz Explains How Browns Will Defend Lamar Jackson

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Announce Official Status For Dawand Jones

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Radio Host Sends Warning To Deshaun Watson Ahead Of Ravens Game

21 hours ago

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy

Former All-Pro RB Issues A Challenge To Deshaun Watson for Week 10

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Browns Pro-Bowler Makes Deshaun Watson Prediction For Ravens Game

23 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Says Ravens Game Is Very Important For 1 Browns Star

2 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Comments On 1 Big Matchup For Browns Sunday

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Amari Cooper Praises Notable Aspect of Deshaun Watson's Game

2 days ago

NFL cornerback Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ravens

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a successful pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Ravens Duel Is The 'Biggest' Game Of Browns' Season So Far

2 days ago

browns helmet

Ravens LB Speaks On 'Motivation' To Face The Browns

2 days ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Coach Names 1 Key For Browns To Beat The Ravens

2 days ago

Bernie Kosar #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a receiver during a 1988 NFL game

Fans Are Remembering Bill Belichick, Bernie Kosar Moment Today

3 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Sends A Message To Fans Ahead Of Divisional Games

3 days ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception during the third quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes The Importance Of Browns' Next 2 Games

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Big Admission About His 'Powers'

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Perrion Winfrey

Former Browns Player Signs With AFC East Team

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Playing On The Road

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Responds To People Criticizing His Crossover Move

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Browns Make 2 Roster Decisions After Recent Injuries

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Tony Grossi Believes Browns QB Drama Is Over

4 days ago

Browns Set To Elevate Preseason Standout To Active Roster

No more pages to load