Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Browns Set To Elevate Preseason Standout To Active Roster

Browns Set To Elevate Preseason Standout To Active Roster

By

A Cleveland Browns helmet sits on the turf during training camp at the Browns training facility on August 29, 2020 in Berea, Ohio.
(Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

 

In the wake of their Week 10 matchup against divisional rival the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns have made a last-minute addition to their active roster.

Per Browns insider Brad Stainbrook via Twitter, the Browns plan to elevate WR Austin Watkins Jr. to their active roster.

A product out of UAB, Watkins is a big-bodied receiver with a ton of potential, and he showed some of that during the preseason.

However, despite all of his potential and physical attributes, Watkins has yet to play in an NFL game despite being a 3-year veteran.

Watkins began his post-collegiate journey as an undrafted free agent for the San Francisco 49ers in 2021, but suffered an injury before seeing any action.

He then moved on to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on a reserve contract, but was waived before playing a single snap.

Next, Watkins played for the Saskatchewan Roughriders in the CFL, and the Memphis Showboats and Birmingham Stallions of the USFL.

While Watkins has seen a lot of miles in his three years as a professional athlete, Sunday will mark his first real opportunity in the NFL.

In three years at UAB, Watkins collected 98 receptions for 1,642 yards and 9 touchdowns, and boasted an impressive 16.8 yards per reception.

The reason Watkins is expected to be elevated “barring any last minute change” is because there’s still hope that wide receivers David Bell or Marquise Goodwin could return from their respective injuries.

They’re currently listed as OUT, however, for Sunday’s matchup against the Ravens, so it looks like Watkins will finally get his time to shine.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Jalin Coblentz
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Jalin Coblentz
Contributor at Browns Nation
I'm a freelance writer and lifelong Browns fan. I write on a ton of different topics, but my favorite by far is [...]

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More News

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Browns Would Be Dramatically Closer To Playoffs With A Win Over Ravens

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Nick Wright says Browns Star Would Be The NFL MVP Right Now

18 hours ago

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

Jim Schwartz Explains How Browns Will Defend Lamar Jackson

18 hours ago

Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Dawand Jones

Browns Announce Official Status For Dawand Jones

21 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Radio Host Sends Warning To Deshaun Watson Ahead Of Ravens Game

21 hours ago

Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy

Former All-Pro RB Issues A Challenge To Deshaun Watson for Week 10

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Former Browns Pro-Bowler Makes Deshaun Watson Prediction For Ravens Game

23 hours ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates with teammates after an interception during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 22, 2023 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Analyst Says Ravens Game Is Very Important For 1 Browns Star

2 days ago

Martin Emerson Jr. #23 of the Cleveland Browns returns an interception during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Martin Emerson Comments On 1 Big Matchup For Browns Sunday

2 days ago

Amari Cooper #2 of the Cleveland Browns looks on during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Amari Cooper Praises Notable Aspect of Deshaun Watson's Game

2 days ago

NFL cornerback Denzel Ward of the Cleveland Browns speaks onstage during day 3 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 31, 2020 in Miami, Florida.

Denzel Ward Reveals His Thoughts On Facing Ravens

2 days ago

Deshaun Watson #4 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a successful pass during the fourth quarter of the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Analyst Says Ravens Duel Is The 'Biggest' Game Of Browns' Season So Far

2 days ago

browns helmet

Ravens LB Speaks On 'Motivation' To Face The Browns

2 days ago

Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens attempts a pass during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on October 01, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Former Coach Names 1 Key For Browns To Beat The Ravens

2 days ago

Bernie Kosar #19 of the Cleveland Browns looks for a receiver during a 1988 NFL game

Fans Are Remembering Bill Belichick, Bernie Kosar Moment Today

3 days ago

Denzel Ward #21 of the Cleveland Browns intercepts a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during the first half of the game at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Denzel Ward Sends A Message To Fans Ahead Of Divisional Games

3 days ago

Maurice Hurst II #90 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates an interception during the third quarter of a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on October 29, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.

Analyst Notes The Importance Of Browns' Next 2 Games

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts after a play during the first half in the game against the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Makes Big Admission About His 'Powers'

3 days ago

Former Cleveland Browns defender Perrion Winfrey

Former Browns Player Signs With AFC East Team

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns reacts during the first quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Has Honest Admission About Playing On The Road

3 days ago

Myles Garrett #95 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Myles Garrett Responds To People Criticizing His Crossover Move

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns offensive tackle Jedrick Wills

Browns Make 2 Roster Decisions After Recent Injuries

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

Tony Grossi Believes Browns QB Drama Is Over

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott

Analyst Details The Importance Of Next 2 Browns Games

4 days ago

Browns Would Be Dramatically Closer To Playoffs With A Win Over Ravens

No more pages to load