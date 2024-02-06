Dorian Thompson-Robinson Makes An Admission About Being Drafted By Browns

The Cleveland Browns already had a franchise quarterback, but you can never have too much depth at the most crucial position in the game.

The team used a fifth-round pick to get an insurance policy, taking Dorian Thompson-Robinson, one of the most seasoned and experienced quarterbacks in the college football scene.

Due to injuries and whatnot, Thompson-Robinson had more experience in his first campaign in the league than the average rookie backup QB.

Now, looking back at draft day, he knows he couldn’t have landed in a better place for him.

Talking on the BIGPLAY Cleveland Show, the UCLA product admitted that he wasn’t really looking forward to being taken by the Browns (via BIGPLAY Cleveland Show on Twitter).

Initially, Dorian Thompson-Robinson wasn't keen on the Browns in the draft… But he fell in love with Cleveland this year. "I couldn't have asked for a better place to come to my first year."

Then again, just like what happened with Brock Purdy, he came to understand that the fit was ideal for him, and he really enjoyed his first year working under coach Kevin Stefanski.

Notably, the Browns were so high on DTR that they wound up trading backup QB Joshua Dobbs shortly before the start of the season.

They threw him right into the fire when Deshaun Watson suddenly announced that he couldn’t play against the Baltimore Ravens, and while his debut wasn’t all that pretty, he wound up making three starts and getting his first career win.

Robinson’s rookie season was cut short with a hip injury.

But the team seems very confident about his future, and he’s fully expected to be their backup QB to start the upcoming campaign, serving as a prime insurance policy to Watson.