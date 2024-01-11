Browns Nation

Browns News. Rumors. Highlights. Now

You are here: Home / Daily News / Reporter Notes Browns Might Have Advantage Over C.J. Stroud

Reporter Notes Browns Might Have Advantage Over C.J. Stroud

By

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud
C.J. Stroud (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

 

The Cleveland Browns’ offense already knows what it’s like to go against this Houston Texans’ defense, as they faced it just a handful of weeks ago.

Nonetheless, the defense has yet to get a taste of their stellar rookie, C.J. Stroud, who was out for that game because of a concussion.

Needless to say, Stroud makes the Texans a much more dangerous team, being one of the most impressive first-year players we’ve seen in quite a while.

Still, according to ESPN insider Jake Trotter, the Browns might have a huge edge against the rookie gunslinger, and it’s all thanks to Jim Schwartz’s schemes.

Apparently, Stroud led the league in QBR vs. zone this season (73.9), but he ranked 27th in QBR vs. man (38.8).

Why does this matter? Well, because the Browns happen to run the third-highest rate of man-to-man defense in the league at 39 percent of the time.

It’s not a secret that the Browns weren’t as good on the road as they were at home, especially their defense, but they were still one of the best in the league overall.

Moreover, the Browns boast a physical and suffocating defensive unit that’s going to give a rookie making his playoff debut a tough time.

Of course, the Ohio State product proved not to be an ordinary rookie, dominating the league right out of the gate and looking poised and calm every single time he was out there.

Still, he’s likely going to be on his toes from the very start of the game in this matchup.

    Get ALL the latest Browns Nation news straight to your inbox! Subscribe to the Browns Nation newsletter here!    
Ernesto Cova
Read Full Bio
Browns Nation Staff
Ernesto Cova
Contributor at Browns Nation
Ernesto Cova is a sportswriter and sports psychologist specializing in the NBA, NFL, and MLB.

Reader Interactions

       

Leave a Reply

More Cleveland Browns News

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 17: Head coach Kevin Stefanski of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the Chicago Bears at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 17, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

PFT Gives Kevin Stefanski Notable Honor For This Season

15 hours ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper Shares Major Health Update Ahead Of The Playoffs

17 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Announce Backup QB For Texans Game

17 hours ago

Cleveland Browns players

Insider Mentions Main Focus For Texans' Defense Against Browns

18 hours ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Joe Flacco #15 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Fans React To Joe Flacco Being On Legendary NFL Playoff List

19 hours ago

Cleveland Browns pass rusher Myles Garrett

Video Shows Browns Players In Great Spirits Ahead Of Playoff Duel

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Designate 1 Key Player To Return From IR

22 hours ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Shares Thoughts On Notable Playoff Record

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Joe Flacco Gets Honest About Browns Preparations For Texans Game

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Can Set Playoff Record With Win Over Texans

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns fans

Reporter Sends Big Message To Browns Fans Before Playoff Run

2 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Juan Thornhill

Juan Thornhill Sends Strong Message To Browns Doubters

2 days ago

cleveland browns helmet

Cleveland Radio Host Sends Clear Warning To Browns

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns players

Analyst Mentions 'Sad' Fact In Browns-Texans Playoff Matchup

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defender Martin Emerson Jr.

Browns Defensive Back Is Ready For Texans Playoff Duel

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns defenders

Browns Officially Know Their Opponents For 2024 Season

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco

Browns QB Joe Flacco Owns Notable Record In Wild Card Round

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns helmet

Browns Executives Are 'Names To Watch' As GM Candidates Around The NFL

3 days ago

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Amari Cooper

Browns Officially Know Their 2023 Wild Card Opponent

4 days ago

Cleveland Browns tight end Harrison Bryant

Browns Can Reach Historic Mark With Win Over Bengals On Sunday

4 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 10: Charlie Jones #15 of the Cincinnati Bengals plays against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on September 10, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio

Week 18 Game Prediction: Browns At Bengals

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - DECEMBER 28: Deshaun Watson of the Cleveland Browns is seen on the sidelines in the second half against the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on December 28, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Deshaun Watson Details How Browns' Culture Has Changed

5 days ago

CLEVELAND, OHIO - NOVEMBER 05: David Njoku #85 of the Cleveland Browns looks on before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Cleveland Browns Stadium on November 05, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.

David Njoku Has Hilarious Reaction To Fan's Message About Pro Bowl Season

5 days ago

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 24: Za'Darius Smith #99 of the Cleveland Browns celebrates a sack against the Houston Texans during the third quarter at NRG Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Houston, Texas.

Graphic Shows How Browns' Defensive Duo Has Dominated This Season

5 days ago

PFT Gives Kevin Stefanski Notable Honor For This Season

No more pages to load