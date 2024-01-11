Reporter Notes Browns Might Have Advantage Over C.J. Stroud

The Cleveland Browns’ offense already knows what it’s like to go against this Houston Texans’ defense, as they faced it just a handful of weeks ago.

Nonetheless, the defense has yet to get a taste of their stellar rookie, C.J. Stroud, who was out for that game because of a concussion.

Needless to say, Stroud makes the Texans a much more dangerous team, being one of the most impressive first-year players we’ve seen in quite a while.

Still, according to ESPN insider Jake Trotter, the Browns might have a huge edge against the rookie gunslinger, and it’s all thanks to Jim Schwartz’s schemes.

CJ Stroud led the NFL in QBR vs. zone (as a rookie!) this season (73.9). But he ranked just 27th in QBR vs. man (38.8). #Browns run Man-1 almost 39% of the time, third-highest rate in the NFL — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 11, 2024

Apparently, Stroud led the league in QBR vs. zone this season (73.9), but he ranked 27th in QBR vs. man (38.8).

Why does this matter? Well, because the Browns happen to run the third-highest rate of man-to-man defense in the league at 39 percent of the time.

It’s not a secret that the Browns weren’t as good on the road as they were at home, especially their defense, but they were still one of the best in the league overall.

Moreover, the Browns boast a physical and suffocating defensive unit that’s going to give a rookie making his playoff debut a tough time.

Of course, the Ohio State product proved not to be an ordinary rookie, dominating the league right out of the gate and looking poised and calm every single time he was out there.

Still, he’s likely going to be on his toes from the very start of the game in this matchup.